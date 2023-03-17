NFC Notes: D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears WR D.J. Moore is excited to join Chicago and believes the team has a bright future ahead of itself.

“It’s going to be real special,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “I’m glad to be a part of the groundwork that’s being laid. And to just build that foundation of winning, it’s going to be something special.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles said the team’s decision to trade the first-overall pick to the Panthers gave the team what they wanted in order to build long-term and also stay in a position to draft one of their top prospects.

“Having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft gave us a tremendous opportunity to take steps forward this season and in our plan of building long-term,” Poles said. “We are excited about the additional picks acquired, including staying in the top 10 selections this year, but also the addition of a proven and dynamic playmaker in DJ Moore. We had multiple aggressive offers to consider, but in the end it felt right for both teams in what Panthers GM Scott Fitterer presented and it keeps us in an area of this year’s draft that we really like.”

The Bears insisted that Moore be included in the deal.

“It makes me feel special,” Moore said. “When a team does that — they just want one specific player — that means a lot. It hit home that I’m really welcome here.”

Fields is also excited to get to work with his new WR1 and believes the offense can turn a corner next year.

“I’m excited to add a guy like DJ to our offense,” Fields said. “He’s proven he can be an explosive playmaker in this league and I look forward to getting to work with him and the rest of our receivers so we can take the next step as an offense. I’ve gotten to know him a little bit and I know he’s ready to put the work in to help our team win. I can’t wait to get our whole group on the field together and see how we can put it all together.”

Lions

Former Lions and new Saints RB Jamaal Williams said the contract offer he received from Detroit was “disrespectful,” per Katherine Terrell.

