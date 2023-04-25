NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

“The end of the season was tough, for sure,” Prescott said, via NFL.com. “And I took a break off at the end of the season … just everything that you put into a season, and then obviously it turned out the way it did. It was a different season for me personally, so yeah, took the time off but then got back at it.”

“I’m not going to lie to you, it was tough going in Day 1. Not just because of Zeke, but a bunch of coaching changes,” Prescott said of Elliott’s release, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I can’t say it was tough, it was interesting. ‘How’s this going to feel? What’s this going to be like?’ When I left, it was amazing, honestly. It was change, but it was a sense of positive change and excitement for me. I’m an optimistic guy and always have been — you guys know that. I guess going into there, I couldn’t tell if the glass was half-full or half-empty. And then I leave, it was definitely half full. I’m excited about the direction we’re going. But it was tough.”