NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott revisited his play from the end of the 2022 season and admitted that he wasn’t happy with it. He also addressed the team releasing RB Ezekiel Elliott, who he called his best friend.
“The end of the season was tough, for sure,” Prescott said, via NFL.com. “And I took a break off at the end of the season … just everything that you put into a season, and then obviously it turned out the way it did. It was a different season for me personally, so yeah, took the time off but then got back at it.”
“I’m not going to lie to you, it was tough going in Day 1. Not just because of Zeke, but a bunch of coaching changes,” Prescott said of Elliott’s release, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I can’t say it was tough, it was interesting. ‘How’s this going to feel? What’s this going to be like?’ When I left, it was amazing, honestly. It was change, but it was a sense of positive change and excitement for me. I’m an optimistic guy and always have been — you guys know that. I guess going into there, I couldn’t tell if the glass was half-full or half-empty. And then I leave, it was definitely half full. I’m excited about the direction we’re going. But it was tough.”
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman and Bo Wulf write they believe the Eagles’ draft plan is to try and trade up for one of the top defensive linemen if they can, either Georgia DT Jalen Carter or Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr. Plan B would be either Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez or Ohio State OT Paris Johnson if they are available.
- Plan C, per Berman and Wulf, would be either taking Georgia OLB Nolan Smith or trying to trade down and accumulate some more picks.
- They add the Eagles second first-round pick at No. 30 is a prime trade-down spot if another team wants to get back in the first round, potentially for Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker.
- If the Eagles can drop down into the early second, Berman and Wulf highlight Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore as names to keep in mind. It would stand to reason they’d be options if Philadelphia can’t trade out of No. 30, too.
- Eagles WR Olamide Zaccheaus signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal that includes a $100,00 signing bonus and a $1.08 million base salary, $550,000 of which is guaranteed. Zaccheaus can also make up to $52,500 in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes the Giants could make a short trade up the board from No. 25 overall for the cost of about a fourth-round pick and might consider doing so to make sure they secure their preferred receiver or cornerback. He points out some teams picking behind the Giants might also be considering a trade up.
- Duggan writes the Giants don’t seem to have hard and fast size thresholds for their receivers, so the diminutive stature of guys like USC WR Jordan Addison or Boston College WR Zay Flowers shouldn’t bother them.
- He also mentions the Giants spent several of their mid-round picks last year on players who had taken top 30 visits with them. Some names from our 2023 NFL Draft Visit Tracker outside the consensus top 75 or so prospects include Old Dominion CB Tre Hawkins, Purdue TE Payne Durham, Notre Dame DT Jayson Ademilola, Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin, Sacramento State S Marte Mapu and Houston QB Clayton Tune.
