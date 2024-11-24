NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Lions, Panthers

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reflected on the last year after signing an extension last offseason before suffering his season-ending hamstring injury against the Falcons earlier this month.

“It’s been a tough year personally with my emotions because it’s a roller coaster,” Prescott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s truly been ups and downs. I would say riding a wave I’m constantly preaching about not riding. Off the field, it’s been some of the most joyous times I ever could have imagined, dreamed of. Having a child, getting engaged, starting a family. But then on the football field, it’s probably been as tough of a season as I’ve ever had. I’d probably say the toughest.”

Prescott said medical staff forecasted he would have to rest before training in around six weeks, but there was still a chance he could suffer a full tear of his hamstring.

“At the end of the day, we were hoping in six weeks I could start gaining strength, which is what all of the doctors were telling me,” Prescott said. “But if I waited and rehabbed it, I may or may not be able to regain strength. Even if I did, there was still a chance it would likely tear off.”

Prescott explained his hamstring began to “lift off the bone even more” and simply walking was proving to cause it even more damage.

“It started to lift off the bone even more,” Prescott said. “That one was doing all the work, and now it was compromised. Hell, I had a week of not even playing football, just walking and normal movement and that was tearing it.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that RB David Montgomery has a running style that reminds him of some of the former greats. He added that Montgomery is a downhill runner that can wear down a defense. “Man, to me, he’s a throwback,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “There are throwback principles about him, and I mean that with all due respect. His running style is – it’s rare. Look, we were watching clips this morning, I think (Texans RB Joe) Mixon at Houston runs really hard in today’s football too, he’s an aggressive style, but I think David is just different and he’s downhill, doesn’t give up, first guy, he’s not going to let him tackle him, continues to churn his legs, and just violent, violent, never give up, never going down. When I watch him, it just reminds me of some of the great ones, man, back in the heyday. I mean, they just – they don’t go down. So, freaking Earl Campbell, man, Earl Campbell ran like crazy, Walter Payton ran like crazy and would not go down.” Campbell said that Montgomery’s play style is contagious and extends throughout the whole offense. “I think we’re fortunate to have him, and I can tell you this, the O-line loves blocking for that guy and anybody that plays with him, I mean, you want to talk about inspiring?” Campbell said. “That inspires you to want to block.” Lions WR Jameson Williams was fined $19,697 for unsportsmanlike conduct (obscene gestures) in Week 11.

was fined $19,697 for unsportsmanlike conduct (obscene gestures) in Week 11. The Lions won their tenth consecutive game for the first time in the history of the franchise. Panthers Despite the team losing to the Chiefs, Panthers HC Dave Canales says QB Bryce Young will start yet again next week and has been making a statement out on the field, proving he can still be a franchise quarterback and addressing the team after they fell short on Sunday. (Darin Gantt)

says QB will start yet again next week and has been making a statement out on the field, proving he can still be a franchise quarterback and addressing the team after they fell short on Sunday. (Darin Gantt) As for the injury to TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Canales told the media that he has movement in his extremities and has been released from the hospital so that he can return to the team facility for further evaluation. (Gantt)