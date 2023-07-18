NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

“I know who I am, and you can go back and take away half of those off drops,” Prescott said, via NFL.com. “I’m not saying it’s on the receiver, but if you cut that in half then we start talking about those, nobody is talking about it.”

Prescott said he expects to be on the same page more often with his receiving corps with the tweaks HC Mike McCarthy is making to the offense.

“Some of it is the offense and them understanding exactly where we are,” Prescott added. “Mike does an amazing job with those guys. They know where to be, and why to be there when they’re getting looked at. That’s going to be a big jump. I won’t have 10 interceptions this year.”

Eagles

Now with the Jaguars as their head coach, Doug Pederson was the Eagles’ head coach during QB Jalen Hurts‘ rookie season and told the media he is not surprised Hurts has evolved into a superstar so quickly.

“It’s really no surprise to me the success that Jalen’s having right now and just wish him the best moving forward,” Pederson told John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “But the things that impressed me the most are probably the things you see off the football field. His leadership ability, his work ethic, the way he approaches the game, the way he studies the game, the way he wants to be coached — he wants to be coached hard. The things that sometimes the fans don’t see. They obviously see the end product on the football field. And he’s a tremendous kid and tremendous talent. He’s the right guy for that job and just wish him nothing but great success moving forward.”

Giants

Giants OL Mark Glowinski believes QB Daniel Jones will take another step forward this season after signing a long-term deal with the franchise. Glowinski adds that the pressure will be taken off of Jones so he can go out and play loose.

“I think it’s going to be even a better season now that he has…that little bit of sense of relief in the sense that he doesn’t have to prove (anything) to anybody and now he can just go out there and have fun and kick a–,” Glowinski said, via NFL.com. “And I think that’s what was showing last year.”

Glowinski added that he felt Jones was pressing early on in the season, but when Jones saw himself and the team having success, he started to gain a bit of swagger.

“He did a great job, especially coming off of the, you know, past couple of years where he’s had a different coach,” Glowinski said. “And even with last year, he had a new coach. So he is, you can tell early on in the season, that he had a little bit of tightness in him, where he wanted to make sure he was being right all the time. And I think, you know, for something simple for me, I would just tell him to try to stay loose and have as much fun out there. And I felt like every game that we were winning, he was opening up a little bit more and you would see a little bit more fire in him and more and more and that swagger was coming out. And there was a lot of fun that was being played last season.”