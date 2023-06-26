NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell has watched a lot of Chiefs tape this offseason as he preps for his shot to be the starting quarterback for Washington OC Eric Bieniemy. While there’s obviously plenty to learn from the quarterback in Kansas City, Howell says he’s not going to try to be a copy of Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m going to be Sam. I’m not going to try to be anybody else,” Howell said via FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “Obviously, I watch the film and I think Patrick does a heck of a job and he excels on extending the play and making those off-platform throws, and I think I’m capable of making plays myself. So I don’t try to go out there and be anybody else. I try to go out there and be the best version of myself.”

The Commanders won’t be asking Howell to be Mahomes either. They’d be thrilled with Alex Smith at this point in the former fifth-rounder’s development. Smith was the quintessential game manager and that’s the term HC Ron Rivera used to describe their ideal at the position for this season.

“I think he’s a very consistent quarterback,” Rivera said. “He’s a good decision-maker and I think he throws a good ball. I think it’s really just about understanding what is expected. And that’ll be stuff that we will talk to Sam about. More so than anything else, you look at a guy and you say, ‘What do you need from that position?’”

Cowboys

When listing the Cowboys’ top-six extension options, Jon Machota of The Athletic writes re-signing QB Dak Prescott should be the team’s top priority given he’s entering the second year of his four-year, $160 million deal, which now ranks as the No. 10 salary at his position.

Giants

Giants TE Lawrence Cager said he believes he can be a starting tight end in the NFL and is looking forward to learning from TE Darren Waller. Like Waller, Cager is also a former receiver who converted to tight end.

“I feel like I can be a starter in this league,” Cager said, via Giants Wire. “That takes experience. Being behind a guy like Darren Waller, who just came over here, going under his shoulders and being under his wing, following him everywhere, doing what he’s doing and soaking up game from him, that’s going to take my game to the next level so I can help this team in the future.”