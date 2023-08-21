NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Sterling Shepard, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Dyami Brown warns opposing teams not to underestimate QB Sam Howell, adding he has seen him make big plays and has faith in the new starter in Washington.

“We just want to go out there and show what we can do,” Brown said, per Zach Selby of commanders.com. “We still have a lot of guys that can go out there and do some things and can prove themselves, even myself. But I think we just want to take this game, and we always wanna come out with a win, but at the end of the day, we just wanna show what we can do. I don’t underestimate the man at all. I’ve seen him do a lot, and I think he can do more than whatever he’s been doing. I just have all faith in him.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that the team is still relying on QB Dak Prescott to win a Super Bowl for Dallas and added that he expects the team will get there.

“I know how hard it is to win [a Super Bowl],” Jones told Peter King. “You shouldn’t give up the ghost because you fall short in a highly competitive league. Just because we haven’t won it in so long doesn’t make what we’ve done meaningless. And I think this year we’re in a better position to win it than we have been in years. We have the team, and we have the quarterback.”

“Very much. Very much,” Jones responded when asked if he still believes in Prescott. “We’re relying on him, and I feel very good about that. His preparation, his presence, and how the team responds to him. I believe he will get us there.”

Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have also lost TE John Stephens with a torn left ACL, the same injury that LB DeMarvion Overshown will miss the 2023 season with.

Giants

New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard returned to action on Friday after dealing with a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles tendon. His hard work has drawn praise from QB Daniel Jones and HC Brian Daboll.

“It’s extremely impressive,” Jones said of Shepard’s return, via GiantsWire.com. “He’s worked really hard to get back and yeah, he’s been a big-time player for us these past few years when he’s been healthy. He’s worked hard to get back and made a lot of plays in practice and then looked good tonight, too. So, it’s extremely impressive.”

“I kept asking him how he’s doing because I think he was at about 12 snaps right before the two-minute, so I wanted to be around 15 with him. But he’s such a good teammate and such a competitor. I’m always checking with him, how’s he doing on the sideline, are you good to go and he’s competitive as always,” Daboll added. “He has looked good. The credit is to him. But I’d say the credit is to our medical department, Ronnie Barnes and Leigh Weiss and all of our trainers, our sports science because he is a guy that wants to just go, go, go and as a coach, you always want the guys to go. But I think that our medical team from the physicians to the trainers to the sports science, they’ve done a fantastic job all camp of really managing the players the way they think each player needed to be managed and each of them were, I’d say, individual cases.”