NFC Notes: Dallas Goedert, Daniel Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb admitted he played a “big part” in Dallas’ Week 3 loss to the Ravens: “Honestly I got to be truthful to myself and I played a part in that loss, a big part honestly, and nor did my body language nor attitude, approaching the situation help the situation or the outcome of the game.” (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons had high praise of Giants WR Malik Nabers ahead of their Week 4 matchup, saying he tried to draft Nabers to his fantasy team. "Someone took him right before my pick. He's another guy, he's legit. I'm excited to play against him." (Calvin Watkins)

Parsons thinks some teammates are allowing opposing teams to smack them around: "I feel like as a competitor, at some point, you got to be prideful enough to say, 'I'm not going to allow this to happen to me.' I just feel like some people are just allowing them to keep getting smacked in the face, like when you going to stand up?" (Ed Werder)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t expect RB Dalvin Cook to play against the Giants on Thursday. (Jon Machota)

doesn’t expect RB to play against the Giants on Thursday. (Jon Machota) Jones also talked about fans believing he is the biggest issue with them right now: “That’s very fair. How could you think otherwise?… I accept that completely.” (Machota)

Eagles

The Eagles won a low-scoring outing against the Saints who were one of the most explosive offenses over the first couple weeks. Philadelphia TE Dallas Goedert talked about how difficult it was to get over their close loss to the Falcons.

“It was tough to lose that game on Monday night,” Goedert said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “We just talked about how we got to focus on the details. We can’t hurt ourselves. We got to stay ahead of the sticks. We talk a lot about ball security. We still need to do a better job of that. I don’t think we won the turnover battle today. That’s something we continue to focus on and we have to clean up. Anytime we get to the red zone, we got to score more touchdowns, because that’s what really wins.”

Goedert feels they turned a corner in the win over New Orleans and credits the defense for a tremendous outing.

“I think the defense figured it out today. They played great against a team that was averaging 40-plus a game. They were able to hold them, which was incredible by them. It seems like they’re figuring it out. Same thing for the offense. We got to figure out how Kellen’s going to call the game. That’s just something that we’re going to continue to develop and he’s going to continue to develop.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones put together his best performance of the season while leading his team to victory on the road in Cleveland in Week 3. Jones does his best to tune out the noise from outside the building and focuses on himself and the people around him.

“I don’t seek out any of that criticism or praise when it’s positive,” Jones said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “It’s just having a solid group of people that you trust in the building, with our coaches and teammates, all those people, leaning on them and their perspective, and where you can improve even the things you’re doing well. That’s the most important piece of it as you think about what you need to do and what you need to focus on.”

“I got a good group of people outside the building, of family and friends and former coaches who I’ve leaned on, too, and have helped me through it all. Definitely very grateful and appreciative of all those people. At the end of the day, it comes back down to focusing on what you need to do to improve.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll named K Greg Joseph the starter for Thursday night. (Pat Leonard)