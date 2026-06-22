NFC Notes: Dallas Goedert, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders DE Odafe Oweh briefly commented on being in the defensive scheme of DC Daronte Jones and how it fits the playstyle of both himself and his teammates.

“It’s an attack mentality, and that’s the style that I love to play in,” Oweh said, via Commanders.com. “I think this defense is going to allow a lot of people to just wreak havoc.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott brushed off chemistry questions regarding WR George Pickens and believes that Pickens is ready to make an impact this season.

“That guy makes it easy,” Prescott said. “You see us just in routes on air out there, but you just go turn on the tape, that guy is going to get separation. He’s just different. He understands his leverage, he understands his routes. He understands where I’m looking for him at the catch point, the depth. So, yeah, it’s going to be a beneficial time. It’s going to be great. But we can go throw a lot of touchdowns right now. That guy’s ready.”

Eagles

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert said he entertained other offers in free agency but decided returning to Philadelphia for his ninth season was the best option for his career, opting to remain with the team with which he has won a Super Bowl.

“It’s a little bit of everything. I was able to test free agency a little bit,” Goedert said. “Had opportunities to go elsewhere. Nothing was a better opportunity than I thought I could have here. Being able to play in the same place for nine years is special. It would’ve had to be something really drastic to have me try to sign somewhere else.”