NFC Notes: Dallas Goedert, Jeremy Reaves, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

After signing special-teams ace Jeremy Reaves to a deal for the 2026 season, Washington HC Dan Quinn raved about him and called him a “true Commander.”

“This is a true Commander, one of our heavy hitters and an absolute all-around BMF, in every way,” Quinn said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “It’s no surprise he was elected one of the captains when the postseason began, but he affects all sides of the ball.”

The Commanders signed Reaves to a one-year extension worth $5,995,000, including a $1,705,000 signing bonus, $4,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $5,995,000. (Spotrac)

In 2025, Reaves will earn a base salary of $1,170,000, a signing bonus of $1,705,000, and a workout bonus of $50,000, while carrying a cap hit of $3,247,500 and a dead cap value of $4,750,000.

Eagles

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert agreed to a reworked contract this offseason to stay put in Philadelphia. Goedert said Jalen Hurts played a part in his return.

“He didn’t really recruit me back, but he made me feel like I was an important part of the team,” Goedert said, via Olivia Reiner of The Inquirer. “I was important to him, and that was obviously a really good feeling.”

Goedert feels it’s important to play alongside a quarterback he’s comfortable with.

“The connection that we have, being able to play with him ever since he became a starter, and I feel like we just grow as a duo each year,” Goedert said. “I’ve got so much confidence in him, and I think that’s reciprocated the other way, too. Playing with a quarterback that you’re comfortable with was also important to me. Someone that values you just makes that even better.”

Giants

Giants DC Shane Bowen wants his group to have a pirate mentality when it comes to taking away the ball from opponents this season.

“The main thing is emphasizing takeaways,” Bowen said, via Pro Football Talk. “We got to get better at takeaways. Somehow got the idea of piracy, violent, attacking to steal possessions or goods, right? You’ll hear our guys say it. I say it ad nauseum: Be a damn pirate. We got to find ways to get the ball. And, again, you get what you emphasize. We’re making it a priority this year to make sure we find ways to get the ball.”