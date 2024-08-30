NFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders owner Josh Harris labeled 2030 as a potential date for a new stadium in somewhere like Maryland, Virginia or Washington D.C.

“I think it’s a realistic target. There’s political things that need to occur. There’s land, zoning, a whole lot of other things and a lot of it is not within our control,” Harris said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So, there’s no way to predict a specific date, but I think that’s a reasonable target.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the addition of RB Dalvin Cook : “Dalvin is someone that we all have an appreciation for his career. He gives us a chance to get in here and run the system. He’s initially on the practice squad, gives him a chance to get in here and learn the system. We had hoped that as time went along in this offseason, we would have an opportunity to maybe look at a player of his stature if the right circumstances came along. They came along.” (Jon Machota)

Dallas RB Rico Dowdle was asked if this year is his best chance for a significant role: “I think so for sure, with the way things have went out there, practice and things like that. I think I definitely should get a bigger role this year. And I’m looking forward to it.” (Machota)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy discussed signing Cook: "There has been some interest for quite some time. … He's just a hell of a player." (Machota)

Giants

Giants G Austin Schlottmann suffered a broken fibula in practice and will likely miss eight to 10 weeks. (Dan Duggan)

According to Giants HC Brian Daboll, DT Timmy Horne suffered a torn Achilles before being let go by the team in their first wave of roster cuts. (Art Stapleton)