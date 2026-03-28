NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes, Jack Sanborn, Bears, Lions

Bears

Bears LB Jack Sanborn said he believes in what HC Ben Johnson is building in Chicago, which prompted him to re-sign with the team.

“I love it here in Chicago and being part of what [coach] Ben Johnson and [defensive coordinator] Dennis Allen have been building here and the success that they’ve had,” Sanborn said, via Bears Wire. “It’s something I couldn’t pass up, and I’m grateful that I’m able to come back here and help in any way I can.“

Duke OL Brian Parker visited the Bears. (Easton Butler)

visited the Bears. (Easton Butler) Missouri DE Zion Young has over 10 30 visits on his schedule, including with the Bears. (Arye Pulli)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell shrugged off rumors that there is a rift between himself and GM Brad Holmes.

“Brad and myself do everything together,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And despite what’s been out there, that’s a bunch of — listen, we’re golden, man. We are as good as we’ve ever been, we want to win, and we’re going to get it right.”

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes said that the team avoided multi-year contracts in free agency because they want to have room to extend their own players.

“When we’re looking at the constraints we had financially entering in, we’re not going to be able to do a lot of multi-year deals,” Holmes said, via PFT. “For what we’re trying to do with these extensions that we have upcoming, the implications that it would have on our cap would be — I don’t want to call it crippling, but it would have been hard to overcome. We were kind of limited in how many multi-year deals that we actually could get.”

Florida DT Caleb Banks has eight top 30 visits scheduled, including with the Lions. (Zach Goodall)