NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Brandon McManus, Alim McNeill, Lions, Packers

Lions HC Dan Campbell announced CB Carlton Davis III will practice Friday, per Colton Pouncy.

Campbell adds RG Kevin Zeitler has a hip issue and G Kayode Awosika will fill in if Zeitler cannot go. (Pouncy)

has a hip issue and G will fill in if Zeitler cannot go. (Pouncy) On Zeitler’s hip injury: “I think it’ll be hard to say he’s playing, but I don’t wanna say he’s out. I’m not there yet.” (Pouncy)

With the Vikings’ track record of winning games easily this year, Campbell knows they have to get to the fourth quarter: “We have to take this thing to the fourth quarter and make it a game.” (Pouncy)

Lions DT Alim McNeill signed a massive extension with the team on Tuesday. He said Detroit was where he always wanted to be.

“I’m so glad it got done,” McNeill said, via the team’s website. “I’m so glad I can be here. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a weight off my shoulders, for sure. I’m just extremely thankful. I appreciate the organization and everyone that was in that decision.”

McNeill discussed the Lions’ strategy of keeping their own talent in-house.

“You come in here and do what you’re supposed to do and do your job to your fullest extent, they show that loyalty and that love to their guys,” McNeill said. “You just come here and do what you need to do to the fullest extent, and some, and you’ll get what you need.” Lions HC Dan Campbell said McNeill is an integral part of what they do defensively. “He’s one of those guys we’re going to lean on,” Campbell said. “He doesn’t have to be Superman, but we’ve got to get that out of him every week, and he’s got that ability. Played a heck of a game (Sunday).”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the team did their due diligence and feel good about where they’re at with K Brandon McManus and opted to sign him.

“Last week when these things got cleared up within the league and he got past some other things, those conversations kinda picked up,” Gutekunst said, via PFT. “We wanted to make sure we did our due diligence. Again, we feel really good about that where we sit right now and we’re excited to get him out there.”