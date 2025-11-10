NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson is happy with the way that QB Caleb Williams has been performing, with Williams noting that the team has been able to pull ahead of opponents earlier than they have in the past.

“He looks like a Houdini back there in the backfield because that’s a really good pass-rushing front that they’ve given a lot of teams fits,” Johnson said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “There were times when he was trying to escape and making some things happen. He had a couple of throws down the field, but over 50 yards again, rushing for the second week in a row, and I thought in the fourth quarter, there we really needed that as a shot in the arm to end up winning that ballgame. So credit to him.”

“I’ve said it a couple times now, that it does build confidence that we can — it doesn’t matter the deficit we’re at,” Williams mentioned. “It doesn’t matter how much we’re up. It doesn’t matter what happened throughout the game. We can come through as a team, and that’s what we did today. We would like to start figuring out as a team putting up points, stopping them, putting up points, stopping them, putting up points, stopping them, and getting to the point where we’re just kind of marching down the field, defense is stopping them, we’re putting up a lot of points and winning these games a little bit earlier than we are these past couple games.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell took over offensive playcalling duties in Week 10, something he considered doing at the start of the season. Campbell explained why he made the change and cited his comfort level with the players.

“I just wanted to change it up a little bit,” Campbell said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “Let’s just see if maybe a different play caller can maybe get us a little rhythm. That’s all.”

“I have a good feel of our plays, and I know what we’re capable of. I know what they’re capable of. That’s the best way to say it.”

Detroit QB Jared Goff expressed his belief that Campbell has an elite knowledge of the X’s and O’s despite the public perception of him as more of an energy guy.

“He knows, man,” Goff said. “I’ve been saying it for years. He’s not just this ‘rah-rah’ guy. He’s extremely smart and has a very good feel for people and players and obviously our team.”

According to Mike Garafolo, Campbell has been calling plays due to an apparent disconnect between OC John Morton and the players and coaches.

and the players and coaches. Campbell called Morton an asset and said he took input from the entire staff with playcalling this past week. (Eric Woodyard)

Vikings

Vikings DE Jonathan Greenard is believed to have suffered a minor shoulder injury that might cost him just a week. (Ian Rapoport)

is believed to have suffered a minor shoulder injury that might cost him just a week. (Ian Rapoport) Vikings RB Aaron Jones was fined $23,186 for using the helmet.