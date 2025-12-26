NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Harrison Smith, Falcons, Lions, Vikings

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson surpassed 2,000 scrimmage yards in Week 16 in his home state of Arizona against the Cardinals. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris feels his running back has played at an elite level all season and made his case as the best player in football.

“It’s kind of looked like that all year,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “He must have a lot of homes because he plays like that every single week. I think his real motivation comes from playing for his brothers and this team. Bijan Robinson is a phenomenal player. I’ve been calling him the best player in football all year.”

Robinson reflected on scoring a touchdown in his home state and talked about potentially breaking the franchise’s single-season scrimmage yard record of 2,176.

“That was cool,” Robinson said. “Shoot, I’ll tell you, I was tired as heck. I was trying to catch my breath, but I knew how the momentum was going, and we needed to get the ball in the end zone. So that was the main focus.”

“That would be awesome. Obviously, I have to focus on what I have to do to get us a win against the Rams on Monday night (Dec. 29). That’s the main focus, but those are accomplishments that I celebrate with everybody in there. It would be something super special for this program.”

Lions

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after Thursday’s loss that he plans to look at “a lot of things” to get the team back in the playoffs.

“I’m gonna be looking at a lot of things because I do not like being home for the playoffs and I know our guys don’t either,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “Whenever you lose it takes a village. Everybody’s involved, including myself. I’m always going to look at myself first.”

Campbell mentioned that GM Brad Holmes will be evaluating the roster for areas of improvement.

“Brad and I will have a lot of decisions to make, a lot of things to look at,” Campbell said. “How do we improve? Because we need to improve.”

Vikings

Vikings long-time S Harrison Smith said he wasn’t ready to discuss whether he’ll be back for another season.

“I can’t speak on that right now,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m a very much in the moment type of guy. I’m going to enjoy this with the guys I’ve gone to work with and enjoy my family and the holidays. That’ll handle itself when it does.”

Smith is in line to be an unrestricted free agent next March.