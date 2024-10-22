NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Jared Goff, Brandon McManus, Lions, Packers

Lions

The Lions knocked off the Vikings in Week 7, giving Minnesota their first loss of the season. Detroit QB Jared Goff outlined why they were able to have success against a strong team that plays a complicated brand of defense.

“I say composure,” Goff said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “Mostly toward the offense. There’s a lot of stuff going on. They do a lot of things. They blitz. They want to pressure. They want to apply the pressure. For us, it was go down 10-0 and we’re kind of getting kicked in the mouth a bit. Stay calm, stay relaxed. We have the fumble they score on. Stay calm, stay relaxed. It really came in handy for us.”

Detroit handed the Vikings their first loss of the season in Week 7 after falling behind 10-0 early. Lions HC Dan Campbell outlined what makes QB Jared Goff great for their team and how his intangible traits have taken his game to the next level in this league.

“It’s what you don’t see,” Campbell said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “It’s what you can’t see with your eyes. That’s the most important thing for any player that’s in this league, that wants to be a player you can count on. That’s what he’s got in his brain and what he’s got in his heart. The guy’s a competitor. He doesn’t get frazzled. He’s tough. He’s durable. That’s what makes him dangerous. That’s what makes him a winner.”

“That’s what makes him the type of guy that when the chips are down and things have not gone your way, he’s going to find a way to move the ball for us and make a big throw and help us win. That’s what I don’t second guess or worry about at all. He’s that type of player. That is a rare trait in this league. When you’ve got talent, and he’s got talent, but it’s the other thing. How many times have we seen these quarterbacks, and they’ve got all the gifts, but when you need them, they crumble? This guy doesn’t.”

Packers

Packers new K Brandon McManus sunk the game-winning field goal in his season debut, just days after joining the team and meeting his teammates. Green Bay S Xavier McKinney cited McManus’ experience as why he’s a perfect fit for where they want to go.

“Obviously, he’s kicked in big-time moments, so he doesn’t get flustered,” McKinney said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “And obviously this ain’t the Super Bowl, so it comes a lot easier for him and he doesn’t feel all that pressure and we was able to execute. So we love it.”

McManus is looking to prove himself to the locker room because of the work they have put into this point.

“Guys worked their butts off all week, practicing,” McManus said. “A lot of them still don’t know my name. Maybe today, they will. I’m doing my best to learn everyone’s names. Honored to be here and help the team win.”