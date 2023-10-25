NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Jaylon Johnson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is hoping that the contract talks between himself and the team will speed up after a solid outing on Sunday.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a process, it’s a process,” Johnson said. “But things are, I would say, starting to hopefully, to ramp up. We’ll see kind of where things go, especially in this next week . . . just before the trade deadline. You never know what can happen beforehand, but just looking forward to seeing where things go. Because I mean, to me, it’s different and just talking and really just, ‘OK, well, let’s try to figure something out, let’s try to figure something out’ versus things getting done. So I’m just looking forward to seeing what actually gets done.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell says his team will be ready to bounce back and take on the Raiders in Week 8 after a tough loss to the Ravens in Week 7.

“I know the frustration and anger that I have, that motivates me,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com. “And I’m pretty sure it does with our players too. We will be ready for this game. We will be ready. We will physically, emotionally — we will be ready for this game.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Jordan Addison on his big performance against the 49ers on Monday night: “This is exactly what I envisioned. Every time the ball came my way, I’m just making sure I’m making a play for Kirk.” (PFT)

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer thinks the Vikings could get a Day 2 pick for OLB Danielle Hunter, assuming they do indeed decide to move him ahead of the trade deadline.