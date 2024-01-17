NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Jordan Love, D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore and QB Justin Fields complimented each other, with Moore believing that Fields will remain the team’s starting quarterback next season.

“With him being younger than most of the quarterbacks I’ve been with [Fields is 24], it made me revert back to learning the whole offense, so I could be on the same page with him and think the same things he was thinking,” Moore told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “It kind of benefitted me more. I think that’s why my numbers were so high with him because we were on the same page and had to grow through the offense together.”

“He’s the quarterback of the Chicago Bears until otherwise,” Moore added. “And I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon.”

“He’s made my job easier,” Fields said of Moore. “See him [in] one-on-one coverage, he is most likely open. Just the way he came in and adjusted to the offense, learned it. I remember him having like maybe two mistakes in training camp on plays. He’s dedicated his time to this team and to learning the playbook and coming in and making plays. He has been great for us. Shoot, I love him here.”

Raanan also reports that Bears ST coordinator Carlos Polk is a candidate for the same role with the Giants.

is a candidate for the same role with the Giants. UTSA WR Josh Cephus met with the Bears among other teams at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell answered questions from reporters about the team’s coordinators receiving interview requests for head coaching vacancies around the league. Campbell added that he believes both OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn deserve to be head coaches in the NFL.

“Yeah, I mean, the best we can do is it’ll have to be Friday and a little bit of Saturday. So, Friday afternoon after practice is done, they’re going to have to crunch them in there,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com. “They’re already working on scheduling it. And then Saturday, there’ll be a small window in there after practice, before night meetings and that’s it. First of all, they’re both – like I said, those are worthy candidates and I think they’re, both of them, should be at the top of everybody’s list.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that what has made all of the recent success for QB Jordan Love even more rewarding is how great of a person Love is. He was already beloved in the locker room and now the results on the field are giving him even more credibility.

“That was my biggest takeaway with him when we went through the whole draft process because I knew there was a chance that we could take one,” LaFleur said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You come away from that interview with him, and that’s the one thing I told Gutey [GM Brian Gutekunst] — man, he’s a very likable dude. Like, you can’t help but like this guy. I think that’s important from that position to see the love. And just to see how he’s worked to get to where he is now from where he was. He’s done it, man. He’s done it.”