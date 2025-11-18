NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Kevin O’Connell, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions OC John Morton said he fully supports HC Dan Campbell taking over play-calling duties and said he’s willing to do anything for the team to win.

“I’m not going to say exactly how it went down because that’s private, but I fully support it,” Morton said, via PFT. “I’ve been doing this for a while, I’ve been with head coaches who are offensive guys, play callers, so I’m used to that. I feel very prideful with the things I was doing. There’s some things that I’ve got to learn, no doubt, just like everybody else. But I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. As soon as he said it, I’m like, ‘OK, let’s go.’ That’s the way I’ve always been in this business. I’ve been cut six times, I’ve been fired, you just march on. Because it’s always about the team. It is. It ain’t about me, my goals, this and that. No, the ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl.”

Jay Glazer said on FOX NFL Sunday that Campbell told him that he will continue to call plays for the rest of the season.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was fined $12,172 for unnecessary roughness for striking/kicking/tripping/ kneeing.

Packers

Packers backup QB Malik Willis made positive plays on Sunday while starter Jordan Love was out of the game for a few plays, drawing the praise of HC Matt LaFleur. Love was also praised as he toughed it out through a shoulder injury to finish the game.

“It’s tough,” Love said when asked about his shoulder, via Matt Schneidman. “Went in, got evaluated and figured I was good enough to come back, so came back in. But yeah, it was definitely not fun. It’s just a small injury, so we’ll reevaluate it when we get back, look at it, see what’s going on, but yeah, it’s not fun.”

“I can’t say enough great things about Malik Willis,” LaFleur said of Willis. “He’s a great competitor. He’s so calm … when your starting quarterback is out and then you have your backup in there and you call a zone read, you’re a little bit concerned about that in that moment just because you can’t have anything happen to him. But he made a lot of plays in the game and, obviously, we don’t win that game without him.”

“It was so gritty and tough,” LaFleur added on Love’s performance. “He was under duress, it felt like, quite a bit, and I thought he did a really nice job of giving guys opportunities to make plays. Certainly had a lot of drops today that we were able to obviously overcome … for his ability to come back and play the way he did, I was really proud of him.”

Packers LB Quay Walker said he had a shoulder stinger that led to intense discomfort, but he doesn’t think it’s a long-term issue. (Tom Silverstein)

Vikings

The Vikings relinquished a costly interception in Week 10’s loss to the Ravens, where J.J. McCarthy targeted Justin Jefferson on 3rd-and-1. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell recalled the play, saying he felt confident about taking a shot downfield and still having a chance to call a run play the following down.

“Best receiver in football in a one-on-one with a run call you feel good about on fourth-and-1,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “I would not change that call.”

O’Connell doesn’t want to handcuff McCarthy as he develops as their starting quarterback.

“Part of the growth and development is we’ve got to let him play a little bit,” O’Connell said. “And we’re trying to figure out that balance that gives you a chance … to win the football game in the end. Every snap right now, there’s major growth in learning and teaching going on for a guy that was really making his fourth start.”

McCarthy struggled with his accuracy in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss, but O’Connell still feels there were encouraging signs from the second-year quarterback.

“I just think it’s all normal, in my opinion,” O’Connell said. “Part of kind of where he’s at and his development, which is something that’s very encouraging. The great part is seeing the [competitiveness] and the will to win and his ability to play that style of game that we had to play, especially late. But that’s not the game we want to play right now, and I got to do a better job keeping us in that game.”

Vikings CB Fabian Moreau was fined $6,972 for unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet. LB Isaiah Rodgers was fined $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle. LB Dallas Turner was fined twice: $17,389 for a hit on a quarterback for body weight and $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle.