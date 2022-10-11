NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Despite the 1-4 start to the season, Lions HC Dan Campbell is seen as in a good position with his job security, per the Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

He adds Lions team officials love Campbell and Detroit would be loathe to fire him and hire another staff just two years into the six-year deal he signed.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that the loss to the Giants was “disappointing as it gets.”

“Obviously, this is as disappointing as it gets for us,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.com. “Give New York all the credit. They out-coached us, out-played us, they definitely wanted it more. It was the tale of two halves.”

LaFleur stressed that the Packers need to play a complete game.

“We have yet to put together a full game as a team,” LaFleur.

LaFleur told WR Amari Rodgers during the game he can’t keep fumbling the ball on punt returns: “You have got to do a better job of taking care of the football. Once you put that on tape, guess what’s coming your way?” (Bill Huber)

LaFleur said "run alerts" in the game plan took touches away from running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon: "I've got to do a better job of making sure we're getting those guys the necessary touches. When Aaron Jones has 13 carries and AJ has six, it's hard to sit up here and justify that." (Rob Demovsky)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is enjoying seeing WR Justin Jefferson have so much success in the team’s offense.

“You don’t have to throw it over people’s heads all the time to generate explosive [plays],” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “But that’s not good enough. I have to do a better job giving Justin different aspects of lining up in different spots, different personnel groupings, whatever I need to do to help him because he’s an ultra-competitor, and we’ll get him going.”