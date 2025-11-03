NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Luke Musgrave, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell says several adjustments need to be made, and he plans to make them after the unexpected loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

“We did everything we needed to do to lose that game. We made every critical error to lose it,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “When you did not play well in all phases that falls on the head coach. That’s me. I did not have them ready after the bye. We made too many critical errors.”

“I thought we would play well, I really did. I thought we would play well. and ultimately it’s probably one of the worst games we’ve played in a long time, so it was just the opposite of that. We looked rusty, we looked out of sync,” Campbell continued. “That’s evident, that I didn’t have them ready, and I gotta do a better job. A much better job. I’ve got to clean some stuff up, and we will, I will.”

Packers

Packers TE Luke Musgrave was chosen in the second round, the same year that Green Bay drafted TE Tucker Kraft in the third round. Musgrave suffered a kidney injury in 2023, and Kraft stepped up to replace him.

Now, Musgrave will be replacing Kraft, who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

“You never want to see injuries,” Musgrave said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “Injuries are the worst part of football. So, yeah, it sucks. It really sucks. Just focused on doing my assignment, doing my job. Just trying to do everything I can to help the team win. So, whatever that might be, I’m game for it.”

Packers QB Jordan Love noted that he already has good chemistry with Musgrave, developed over the past few seasons.

“I’m very comfortable with Luke,” Love mentioned. “I think Luke’s had his fair share of opportunities, for sure. He’s played a lot of ball and he made some big-time plays today; had a big-time catch. I think it’s keep building on that. He’ll get more opportunities. He’s just got to keep maximizing those opportunities. No, Luke’s played a lot of ball. Got a lot of confidence in him.”

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy was glad his team got the win over the Lions on Sunday, but was unhappy with his own performance. He noted that there is a lot of meat left on the bone and that he isn’t proud, feeling he could have played much better.

“I’m happy that we got the win, but I’m not proud, to be honest with you,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “There’s a lot of meat on the bone, and I feel like I could have played a lot better. But coming into this environment and controlling my emotions, controlling kind of my temperament going into it — I was proud of that.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said “the evaluations have been pretty positive” on RB Aaron Jones’ shoulder and that he has a good chance to play this week. He added that the team is comfortable with their current quarterback group ahead of the trade deadline. (Seifert)