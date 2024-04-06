NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Matt Eberflus, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said he would like to add another defensive lineman to pair with Montez Sweat and is considering both interior and edge rushers going into the 2024 NFL Draft.

“It’s important that we get that piece because you have to have the 1-2 punch,” Eberflus said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s site. “It can be inside as well. You look at who affects the quarterback the most, I would also argue that the inside piece is also something that we should be looking at, and it’s important that we do that. Direct line to the quarterback. When they max protect, it’s a soft spot in the protection. We’re looking at all pass rushers. It can be inside, outside, all along the line. We’re having an open mind in that regard.”

Eberflus added they are excited about the development of second-year DTs Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens.

“I always say the biggest jump for players is typically between the second half of the rookie season into their second year because it’s not new anymore,” Eberflus said. “They understand the rhythm of the training camp, the offseason training camp into [the] season and they’ve had a chance to really go through the process of what works best for them. So we’ll see a big jump with him and [Zacch] Pickens, and we’re excited about both those guys.”

Lions

The Lions reached the NFC Championship in the 2023 season which leaves this regime in unfamiliar territory regarding the draft. After picking in the top 10 for the last three years, Detroit won’t select until pick 29 this year. Lions HC Dan Campbell talked about how their strategy won’t change.

“Since we’ve been here, we’ve really, ‘Man, draft the best player available,'” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website. “Don’t let the ‘man, we absolutely have to have a linebacker. We absolutely have to have (blank).’ Just go with what you believe is going to fit your team and what you feel like is the best player at the time.”

“We’re the best we’ve been in four years, and we feel like, man, we’ve got a lot of those holes filled and so this kind of feels like the first draft we’re going in and, we’re still best player available, but we’ve got places taken care of going into the draft, which is pretty cool.”

According to Aaron Wilson, CFL CB Qwan’Tez Stiggers had a meeting with the Lions.

had a meeting with the Lions. Syracuse DB Isaiah Johnson met with the Lions at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Lions at his pro day. (Justin Melo) Utah S/RB Sione Vaki has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Lions. (Justin Melo)

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love finished the year on a high note and the organization believes he can be their centerpiece going forward. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur previewed what’s ahead for Love in 2024.

“Naturally, somebody’s going to have to step up. I talked to Jordan about this a little bit,” LaFleur said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “He’s got a year under his belt as the starter, now I expect more out of him. I think we all do. I think he expects it out of himself, which is great. So guys like him are going to have to shoulder some of that leadership moving forward.”

Missouri LB Ty’Ron Hopper has an official visit scheduled with the Packers. (Ryan Fowler)

has an official visit scheduled with the Packers. (Ryan Fowler) Georgia OT Amarius Mims took an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Aaron Nagler)