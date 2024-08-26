NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Matt LaFleur, Darrell Taylor, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

New Bears OLB Darrell Taylor is excited to make the transition into a new defense after being traded to Chicago by Seattle.

“I know we’re a 4-3 defense and I’m excited to be moving forward, like going straight all the time,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited about that part. I get to play forward, get to put my hands on guys, and stuff like that. I’m excited to be in this defense, and just hearing from the guys, there’s an opportunity to rush the passer here and I’m excited to do that, too.”

Lions

Lions DE James Houston sits on the bubble of the 53-man roster after falling to third-string from starter last season. Detroit HC Dan Campbell discussed how they evaluate Houston and admitted his health will be a deciding factor.

“We understand he’s a year-three player that – we have to take the body of work that is taking place in practice against our very good tackles. We got two of the best tackles in the League that he has to go against,” Campbell said, via Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire.

“You take those and then you take a little bit of what you say today, ‘OK, well what does the health look like? Can he still move? Is it.’ But, I think, look, that’s going to be a hard decision for (Lions GM) Brad (Holmes) and myself, you know it is, one way or another. That’s kind of what you are asking, ‘Is it enough?’ It’s hard to say that right now. This will be a lot of the things that we hash out between the two of us, the coaching staff, all of it. Like, we got to make sure we’re seeing it clearly.”

Packers

The Packers have to make a decision at kicker between Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph who both had impressive moments during camp. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur isn’t ready to pick one right now and noted both played very well this summer.

“We have a really good sample size, and then we’ll see what happens just around the league,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire. “There was some good moments. Both of those guys made a 50-yarder, and then there was a poor moment where we missed a chip shot. A lot of good, but there was some we could be better at. We’ll just wait to see.”

LaFleur also commented on the backup quarterback competition between Sean Clifford and seventh-rounder Michael Pratt but he wouldn’t name a starter.

“We’ll see. Again, similar to the kicking competition, there was some really good moments and there was some things that we absolutely have to do better. And we’ll evaluate everything that is out there for us.”