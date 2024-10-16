NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Rashan Gary, Christian Watson, Lions, Packers

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell praised WR Jameson Williams for his desire to block: “It’s hard to beat a receiver who runs a 3.9 40 who will try to knock your head off. It’s a glorious thing, it really is.” (Will Burchfield)

Campbell spoke on their potential trade targets: "I think if anything, you're looking for a role player, someone who can set an edge, transition into the rush. Elite rushers and edge setters don't just fall off trees — or if they do, you're gonna have to sell the farm to get 'em." (Burchfield)

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter said he doesn’t expect the Lions to mortgage their future for a defensive end ahead of the trade deadline for players like Raiders’ DE Maxx Crosby , Browns DE Myles Garrett , or Jets OLB Haason Reddick.

Schefter doesn't think the Browns are in a position to move on from Garrett, nor will the Raiders trade Crosby.

According to Schefter, an inquiring team floated the possibility of trading a first-round pick in exchange for Crosby. However, Schefter contends Las Vegas wouldn’t even entertain an offer of two first-round picks.

The Packers defense leads the NFL in takeaways so far this season with 17 and are just one short of matching their total from last season. Packers DT Kenny Clark and DE Rashan Gary weighed in on the success of the unit.

“We got so many turnovers, everybody itching to get one,” Clark said, via Matt Schniedman of The Athletic. “It’s contagious. Once we get one, man, they all just start coming out.”

“Since OTAs, before the season started, throughout camp, that’s something that Coach Haf emphasized, just being a defense to get after the ball and playing with maximum effort,” Gary added. “As you’ve seen throughout the season, man, we’re attacking the ball, ripping at it … Every time we have a wrap-up tackle and the ball carrier’s not down, we’ve got to strip at the ball. We’ve got to punch at it. The more we’ve been doing that and giving the offense back the ball, the more opportunities they have to score.”

Packers QB Jordan Love said that the offense stays ready on the sideline at this point, as they are never sure when the defense will get another turnover.

“We’re always ready on the sideline over there because you never know when the defense is going to come away with a huge takeaway.” Love noted.

The Packers notably had nine different players record at least one reception in Week 6’s win over the Cardinals. Jayden Reed said the “glory of our offense” is their ability to spread the ball around.

“That’s just the glory of our offense, man,” said Reed, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We’ve got a lot of different players that can make plays. We distribute here. Got a lot of different playmakers, and you’ve got to game plan for that.”

Packers WR Christian Watson reiterated how multiple players are getting opportunities in their offense this season.

“One hundred percent [agree],” said Watson. “I think everyone is going to have their [opportunities] regardless, and sometimes it just happens that you get a couple more situationally how the game is going, and you’re able to get those stats up.”

Although Watson points out how every player has “individual goals,” he thinks the offense flows best when they are getting everyone involved.

“I don’t really think that’s the mentality we have about it,” Watson said. “Everyone has individual goals. Everyone wants to get the ball. I’m sure if you ask anybody in here, any wide receiver in here, any tight end in here, they want the ball every single play. But I think the more that other people are making plays, [then] we know that the more plays there are that’s going to be made going forward.”