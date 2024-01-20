NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams met with the Bears at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
- Memphis RB Blake Watson met with the Bears at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Lions
Lions HC Dan Campbell believes second-round TE Sam LaPorta (knee) is “over the hump” with his recovery.
“I feel like we’re over the hump with him,” Campbell said, via LionsWire. “There will always be a little soreness in there, but I think we got away unscathed there. He’s going to be feeling even better this week.”
- Campbell said they are still deciding whether OLB James Houston (fibula) will be ready for Sunday’s Divisional Round after activating him from injured reserve this week: “We’ve got to decide if we really believe if we goes are we gonna get the production relative to who we’re sitting,” via Eric Woodyard.
Packers
- Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams met with the Packers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Vikings
- The Vikings parted ways with head athletic trainer Uriah Myrie on Friday, per Ben Goessling.
