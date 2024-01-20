NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams met with the Bears at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Memphis RB Blake Watson met with the Bears at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell believes second-round TE Sam LaPorta (knee) is “over the hump” with his recovery.

“I feel like we’re over the hump with him,” Campbell said, via LionsWire. “There will always be a little soreness in there, but I think we got away unscathed there. He’s going to be feeling even better this week.”

Campbell said they are still deciding whether OLB James Houston (fibula) will be ready for Sunday’s Divisional Round after activating him from injured reserve this week: “We’ve got to decide if we really believe if we goes are we gonna get the production relative to who we’re sitting,” via Eric Woodyard.

Packers

Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams met with the Packers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Vikings

The Vikings parted ways with head athletic trainer Uriah Myrie on Friday, per Ben Goessling.