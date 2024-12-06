NFC Notes: Dan Quinn, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin, Commanders, Cowboys

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said having TEs Zach Ertz, John Bates, and Ben Sinnott allows them to use different packages.

“We love all three of these tight ends. They’re not all the same (with) how we would use them within that same personnel group, but we do love those packages,” Quinn said, via JP Finlay of The Athletic. “I would say the trend on that is on the way up.”

Commanders analyst and former NFL TE Logan Paulsen thinks the advantage of Washington having three talented tight ends is their ability to get its best players on the field.

“The advantage I see is getting your best players on the field and offering the most versatility,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen points out Ertz is one of Washington’s best receivers while Bates is a solid blocker.

“Ertz is one of your best receivers, and Bates is a good blocker,” said Paulsen. “That pairing feels like 11 (personnel) but gives you more flexibility running the ball, and they can chip defensive linemen.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said WR CeeDee Lamb ‘s shoulder injury is “still bothering” him and he was limited in Thursday’s practice as a result, per Josh Tolentino.

Cowboys G Zack Martin, who has been rumored to retire after this season, said he wants to get fully healthy before deciding on his career.

“This is not the time to have those discussions, and this is kind of all I’ll say about that,” Martin said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “It’s a tough situation and the most important thing on my mind is getting healthy, and then having those conversations down the road. First and foremost, I want to get healthy and maybe those conversations are a little bit easier.”