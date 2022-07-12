NFC Notes: Dan Snyder, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders ESPN’s John Keim lists Commanders TE Antonio Gandy-Golden as a veteran cut candidate, as the converted receiver is on his last chance at a roster spot.

Cowboys

Bills WR Stefon Diggs said his new four-year, $96 million extension probably means he won’t have the chance to play on the same team as his brother, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs.

“I was like, yeah, that’s out of reach now. Maybe in the next lifetime or something. I want to finish with the Bills, and I’m pretty sure he’s not going anywhere anytime soon,” he said via SI.com’s Alex Prewitt.

However, the younger Diggs who has two years remaining on his rookie deal with Dallas was more open to the possibility.

“Who knows?” he said. “I feel like it could happen eventually.” Giants Former Giants WR Golden Tate said he felt bad for QB Daniel Jones and the tribulations that he’s had to endure to start his career. “I honestly feel bad for Daniel,” Tate said, via NJ.com. “He was drafted into a rebuilding organization for one, had Pat Shurmur for a year and then got Joe Judge for two years, now another head coach and another rebuild going into his fourth season. He hasn’t had Saquon [Barkley], myself, [Kenny] Golladay, Sterling [Shepard] – no one is ever on the field at the same time. And then on top of that, he had [Jason] Garrett [as his offensive coordinator] and that probably didn’t help much. So you kind of feel bad for him because a ton of talent. He has a lot of talent but he just hasn’t had much help due to injuries and how they set it up.” Tate feels that under new HC Brian Daboll, Jones will be able to operate more freely and create plays without being restricted. “I’m looking forward to [them] just letting him loose, man,” Tate said. “Just let him go out there and play ball. He’s a smart guy. He’s going to make good decisions. But you’ve got to set him up to be successful. And I’m just hoping that those guys rally because this is the one thing I know about DJ: he’s going to be prepared. He’s going to be prepared and he’s going to follow what you want him to do. But let him play ball, too. Let him play ball. Get the ball to your playmakers and let them go.”