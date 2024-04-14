NFC Notes: D’Andre Swift, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears have had a busy offseason adding WR Keenan Allen in a trade and signing RB D’Andre Swift in free agency. Chicago TE Cole Kmet believes the offense will be potent next year presumably with a rookie quarterback.

“I still think we’ll be able to establish ourselves in the run game, so when you’ve got that going with all the different pass options, it makes it very difficult for a defense,” Kmet said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s website. “If they’re going to play cover-two, I think we’ll be able to run the ball really well just like we’ve done in the past. And if they decide to go single safety, they can’t cover everybody. So there will be a lot of great options there, and I’m really excited about that.”

Vikings

mentioned how the organization has been looking forward to the upcoming QB class: “There are multiple [QBs] that we are in love with just on an outright basis. But there are also other guys we’re in love with, given if we got them at a certain value, what they’d also be able to come with skillset-wise.” (Kevin Seifert) He continued: “If you’re talking about the ability to overcome context, well if the guy’s got less ability [to do that] but we’ve got assets to go get somebody that’s not going to put him in that situation, those things add up too.” (Seifert)

Memphis RB Blake Watson took an official visit with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)

took an official visit with the Vikings. (Justin Melo) According to Ryan Fowler, the Vikings hosted TCU S Millard Bradford on a predraft visit.