NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said having QBs Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett allows them to spend more freely at other positions.

“We’re in a position right now that we can sign guys because of the quarterback situation,” Rivera said, via ProFootballTalk. “We have Jacoby with his contract and Sam on a rookie’s contract. So we have a moderate hit from that position, which allows us to do some of the things that we did. We were fortunate that we were able to work with Daron and his agent and get a contract that was friendly for us and helps us out with his contract.”

Cowboys

Cowboys recently acquired WR Brandin Cooks had high praise for a few of his new teammates including CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Dak Prescott.

“CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league but you at last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver,” said Cooks, via the Dallas Morning News. “I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar and I hit him up and was like, “Look, I’m coming to just help.” Like, there’s no ego. And same thing with Michael Gallup. And then you talk about Dak, his competitive nature, the way that he goes about his work, you hear about it from teammates or ex-teammates, the way that he carries himself, I’m truly excited to be able to play with a guy that who is hungry to get better.”

Cooks said he’s kept a close relationship with CB Stephon Gilmore and is glad to play alongside him again.

“No exaggeration, we’ve probably talked every single day for the past three or four years. Every week at least, for sure. He’s somebody I’ve got a lot of respect for, that I run things by. But he got traded first and I was like, “Man, how do we make this happen?” And then next thing you know we’re back on the same team together so I’m excited,” said Cooks.

Cooks felt it was a surreal experience to land in Dallas just a week after Gilmore was acquired from the Colts.

“It’s just one of those things that was so surreal. We knew it was a possibility but then the next thing you know we both get traded. He visits Dallas the week before me and then, you know, he meets me out there again to look at neighborhoods and we’re just looking at each other like, “Man, this is really real.” Like we both were in a situation that obviously we hoped would have been different but now we’re back to an incredible franchise,” said Cooks.

Giants

Former Giants QB Eli Manning believes QB Daniel Jones will continue to get better and believes his best football is still ahead of him.

“He’s done everything the right way. He’s done everything they’ve ever asked him to do,” Manning said, via Giants Wire. “He knew he had to cut down on the fumbles and the turnovers, he’s done that. He’s worked at it, he’s been conscious of it. He’s a true professional. He’s a great leader. Guys respect him. I’m excited for him. He’s going to continue to grow. He hasn’t been in the same offense for multiple years. And now, [being] in the same offense, [having] other guys in the same offense around him getting things going, I think he’ll just continue to get stronger and better.”