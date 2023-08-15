NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Per the Athletic’s Ben Standig, Commanders UDFA WR Mitchell Tinsley has worked a lot with the second-string in practice and improved his bid for a roster spot with a 20-yard highlight catch in the preseason opener. Commanders HC Ron Rivera praised him as well: “We feel we’ve got a good young core of guys competing for a position. Mitch has done a really nice job. I think when you look at them as a whole and for what they’ve had to learn this year … that group of guys have really done a nice job.”

Tinsley is competing with Dax Milne, Byron Pringle, Marcus Kemp, and fellow UDFA Kazmeir Allen for however many spots remain at receiver after the first four locks.

Standig notes Commanders sixth-round RB Chris Rodriguez played well in the first preseason game. He was drafted to be a physical interior runner but Standig adds Rodriguez has shown better receiving ability than expected and can play special teams.

Eagles

Eagles LB Myles Jack signed a one-year, $1.74 million deal with the Eagles that includes a $25,000 signing bonus, a $1.165 million base salary and up to $585,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Eagles LB Zach Cunningham signed a similar deal, with a $25,000 signing bonus, $1.08 million base salary, and up to $670,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (OTC)

Giants

When writing an article to express his support of Daniel Jones, Giants WR Darius Slayton wrote Jones signing a four-year deal was a big influence in his decision to sign a two-year extension with New York. Ultimately, Slayton hopes to play alongside Jones for the rest of his career.

“I hope I can play with him for my entire career. I consider myself blessed, because there have been hundreds of thousands of receivers that have come into this league and had a veteran quarterback or a rough quarterback situation. Getting to grow alongside the franchise guy is a very blessed position to be in. I’m just fortunate I’m here. I’m fortunate I was drafted alongside of him, and I look forward to working with him,” wrote Slayton, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic.