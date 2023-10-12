NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t panicking following their disastrous 42-10 loss to the 49ers in Week 5 and is confident they are a better team than Sunday’s performance.

“I’m not panicked. But the gap is — when something tells you what it is, don’t try to dream that it’s something else,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Now, what I’m trying to say is we can do better than what we did out there Sunday night. That’s a given.”

Jones called San Francisco an “outstanding team.”

“We ran into an outstanding team, and we didn’t play well,” Jones said. “We have players on the field and on the roster that can get it done.”

Jones said they aren’t considering having HC Mike McCarthy step down from playcalling duties in favor of OC Brian Schottenheimer.

“Should we change at this juncture back to where we were at this time last year? No, we should not,” Jones said. “We should go with the kinds of things we’ve been working on. We should recognize we had a very bad outing and San Francisco had a very good outing. We should recognize that and call it what it is and not mislead ourselves to sit here and say, We should completely change out the cards … You couldn’t if you wanted to, to reinvent your offense.”

Dak Prescott : Jones on QB “Dak Prescott is a quarterback that can get us to the Super Bowl and that’s the way that’s going to be. I want to be real clear: Dak’s very capable of making this team be where we want it to go.” ( Jori Epstein

Jones on the loss to the 49ers: “We did view this game as a game that would tell us where we are. Nobody likes where we are.” ( Ralph Vacchiano

Eagles

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Eagles are a team that could be in the market for help in the secondary ahead of the trade deadline.

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones said his neck injury wasn’t the same one that caused him to miss the final six games of the 2021 season.

“It feels different. It’s not the same injury,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “[The MRI] wasn’t negative necessarily. Like I said, I’ll continue to get better every day.”

Jones said he not only has to get cleared by the team’s medical staff but he needs to feel he’s personally ready to go before he returns.

“I think it’s both,” Jones said. “There is communication with the doctors and trainers as far as how I’m feeling. That has a lot to do with the advice they give me.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll alluded to Jones possibly being a game-time decision.

“I’d just say let’s let it play out here. [Wednesday] he’s not practicing,” Daboll said. “We’ll see how he is the next day, then the next day after that and then I think we’ll take this all the way to the end of the week.”

Jones added that the hope is for him to play Sunday night.

“The goal is still to play Sunday. That is certainly my goal,” Jones said. “That is what I’m working on. Preparing to play as I always would and taking the advice of the doctors and trainers.”

Daboll added TE Darren Waller did not practice Wednesday due to a groin injury. (Charlotte Carroll)