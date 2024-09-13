NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Xavier Legette, Commanders, Giants, Panthers

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn feels the team can learn from its Week 1 loss and find its identity.

“You need the struggle to see the identity develop — you don’t want it, but you do need it,” Quinn said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “That part is hard. That struggle happened tonight.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones said his mental toughness is still in a good place following Week 1’s lopsided loss to the Vikings.

“I feel like I’ve been doubted plenty for a long time and dealt with that time and time again. And done a good job with it,” Jones said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I think my mental toughness is in a good spot. I’m not concerned about that.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll isn’t hitting the panic button after one game.

“Yeah, we’ve played one game,” Daboll said. “So, no one did good enough that first game. So again, team sport and we’ll work on fixing it.”

Jones remains confident in his ability to lead New York as their starting quarterback.

“I’m playing to win games,” Jones said. “I’m playing to lead the team to score points and win games. That has always been my focus. I know I can do that. Got to do it. Got to do it well.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales was happy with how first-round WR Xavier Legette performed in his NFL debut.

“Fantastic,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “He’s big and fast, he played fast. There’s a difference. When young guys get out there, sometimes what can happen with guys is — they get paralyzed by the picture moving so quickly. He played fast. He really did. He gave us a chance on a bunch of plays. Bryce [Young] had a nice couple throws to him in different situations. But his reactions to what happened is what I was so pleased about.”