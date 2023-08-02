NFC Notes: Danielle Hunter, Christian Watson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
An AFC front office executive singled out the Bears as a potential trade spot for disgruntled Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.
“Chicago’s the first team that comes to mind,” the executive tells Matt Lombardo of Fanbuzz.com. “They run a zone-read combo-style offense, with a young quarterback in place, and a pretty weak depth chart at running back.”
The Bears currently have Khalil Herbert as their No. 1 running back.
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur notes WR Christian Watson is picking up where he left off as a rookie: “He just seems like a much more confident player, and I think we saw that take shape last year, maybe halfway through the season.” (Ryan Wood)
- LaFleur on Watson: “He is one of the most intelligent players that I’ve ever been around.” (Wood)
- LaFleur on sixth-round K Anders Carlson being 2-for-7 on field goals Saturday: “I’m not going to overreact after one practice. That was a joke. It’s one practice, it’s only a detriment if you don’t learn from it. Will be fun to see how he responds. Will kick it tomorrow.” (Rob Demovsky)
Vikings
- Vikings DE Danielle Hunter on whether he wants to finish his career in Minnesota: “I want to be a Viking forever.” (Dane Mizutani)
- Hunter’s new deal with the team includes a signing bonus of $5.5 million, a base salary of $10 million guaranteed. It also has per-game bonuses of $1.5 million guaranteed, up to $3 million in incentives, and carries a cap hit of $20.95 million in 2023. (Field Yates)
