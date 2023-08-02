NFC Notes: Danielle Hunter, Christian Watson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

An AFC front office executive singled out the Bears as a potential trade spot for disgruntled Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

“Chicago’s the first team that comes to mind,” the executive tells Matt Lombardo of Fanbuzz.com. “They run a zone-read combo-style offense, with a young quarterback in place, and a pretty weak depth chart at running back.”

The Bears currently have Khalil Herbert as their No. 1 running back.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur notes WR Christian Watson is picking up where he left off as a rookie: “He just seems like a much more confident player, and I think we saw that take shape last year, maybe halfway through the season.” (Ryan Wood)

notes WR is picking up where he left off as a rookie: “He just seems like a much more confident player, and I think we saw that take shape last year, maybe halfway through the season.” (Ryan Wood) LaFleur on Watson: “He is one of the most intelligent players that I’ve ever been around.” (Wood)

LaFleur on sixth-round K Anders Carlson being 2-for-7 on field goals Saturday: “I’m not going to overreact after one practice. That was a joke. It’s one practice, it’s only a detriment if you don’t learn from it. Will be fun to see how he responds. Will kick it tomorrow.” (Rob Demovsky)

Vikings

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter on whether he wants to finish his career in Minnesota: “I want to be a Viking forever.” (Dane Mizutani)

on whether he wants to finish his career in Minnesota: “I want to be a Viking forever.” (Dane Mizutani) Hunter’s new deal with the team includes a signing bonus of $5.5 million, a base salary of $10 million guaranteed. It also has per-game bonuses of $1.5 million guaranteed, up to $3 million in incentives, and carries a cap hit of $20.95 million in 2023. (Field Yates)