NFC Notes: Danielle Hunter, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions OT Penei Sewell has been stepping up as a leader since being drafted in 2021. He describes that he’s been finding his voice in the locker room.

“I think it definitely starts in the locker room,” Sewell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “That’s where we spend the most of our time with each other and get away from football and actually learn about the human being across from you that you’re going to war with. I think it starts there.”

Sewell said they have “way higher” expectations in 2023 and feels like they are coming out with a “different intent” going into next season.

“Shoot, sky is the limit,” Sewell said. “Definitely off the bat expectations are way higher than last year. We’re coming out with different intent and different purpose than we were here last year. Attention to detail has to go up. Room for error shortens a lot.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson has been in practice with QB Jordan Love and told reporters that the team has full confidence in their new starter.

“People need to understand that [Love] was learning and practicing and in the meeting rooms with a Hall of Fame quarterback each and every day,” Watson told Trevor Sikkema of PFF. “He’s his own quarterback, but I’m sure he’s taken so many things from Aaron [Rodgers]. We’ve seen a lot of flashes of what he can do. It’s only going to be put more on display. Everything we’ve seen so far is only going to be multiplied. We’re ready to go out there and ball. We have full confidence in him.”

Vikings

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes there seems to be real trade interest in Vikings DE Danielle Hunter around the league, with a sense that the Vikings could get a second-round pick plus a little more if they opted to deal him.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports there have been no serious trade talks between the Vikings and other teams about Hunter to this point. It remains to be seen if that will change now that Hunter has escalated things by skipping the mandatory minicamp.