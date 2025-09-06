NFC Notes: Davante Adams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers OT Colton McKivitz is entering the final year of his deal and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

McKivitz said negotiations are still “pretty open,” but hopes to stay put in San Francisco.

“I think it’s pretty open right now. Nothing crazy is going on, but both sides have said that we want to be here, which I do. I love playing here. I love being a part of this team and they’ve reciprocated that. So when it does come, I’d be excited for it, but we’ll see,” McKivitz said, per Nick Wagoner.

Rams

Davante Adams enters his first season with the Rams following his tumultuous time with the Raiders and Jets. Los Angeles WRs coach Eric Yarber said Adams is proving to still be a coachable player despite entering the 12th year of his career.

“I didn’t think he was going to be the same guy he was five or six years ago, but he is,” Yarber said, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports. “And he’s a better person than he is a player. He’s the consummate pro. He wants to be coached. You would think a guy 12 years in the league with his type of experience and knowledge wouldn’t take to coaching like he does. But every play he wants to be coached.”

Adams reflected on joining the team, saying Yarber and Puka Nacua wanted him to take the lead in their receivers group.

“I kind of fell back and got in where I fit in, just for his comfortability,” Adams said. “And then, over time, starting in training camp, he (Nacua) actually made a comment that he wanted me to lead, so he can watch me. So, we ended up switching and going to that. It’s been a good experience watching the young guys. Puka’s just a young, humble player. He’s easy to get along with, so it makes the teaching process for me a lot easier.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said Adams is proving to always be in sync with the quarterback and has a great understanding of how to adjust to whoever is making the throws.

“He understands the timing and rhythm of all these plays,” McVay said. “He’s always in sync with the quarterback, and while he does have great ability to be able to change his paces and false accelerate, he’s on time and in rhythm with whatever that concept dictates and determines. That’s part of what makes him so unique. He’s obviously really gifted to be able to separate, but he’s really gifted above the neck at understanding how our pass game is tied up with the quarterback’s drops.”

Seahawks

John Schneider was first hired by the Seahawks in 2010 as their general manager and executive vice president, eventually getting promoted to president of football operations last year. Schneider said he’s maintained former owner Paul Allen‘s philosophy to not extend players with more than one year left on their contracts, per Michael-Shawn Dugar.