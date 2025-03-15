NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Baron Browning, Sam Darnold, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals acquired LB Baron Browning from the Broncos in November and re-signed him two a two-year extension this offseason. He’s excited to have a full offseason under HC Jonathan Gannon going into 2025.

“I was just trying to push through it and make the most of the opportunities I had,” Browning said, via Zach Gershman of the team’s site. “I’m really excited about being here for a whole offseason and really being able to build a chemistry with my teammates and get comfortable in the system.”

Browning thinks Gannon’s system allows him to “play fast.”

“They kind of just let me go play so that’s also a good thing because as a player, you want to be able to go play fast,” Browning said.

Browning believes in the team they are building in Arizona and feels its the “right fit for me.”

“I believe in what we’re trying to build here,” Browning said. “I believe in the coaches. Most importantly, I believe in my teammates. I think all around it was the right fit for me.”

Rams

The Rams signed WR Davante Adams to a two-year deal after deciding to move on from WR Cooper Kupp this offseason. Adams mentioned the strong interest shown by HC Sean McVay and loved McVay’s aggressive recruiting tactics.

“Aggressive. I’ll say aggressive, but in all the right ways though.”

“I was actually just in Japan on a trip with some of my friends out there and I thought [McVay] was out there too just based on … I was talking to him more than I was talking to my wife,” Adams said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “He definitely showed a lot of interest. There were a lot of teams that reached out. You never know how that process is going to go when you haven’t gone through it. Being 32 years old and going through it for the first time is definitely a different experience. It was fun and didn’t last too long, but I’m glad to be a Ram now.”

Adams praised McVay’s elite ability to break down plays and was convinced to sign after seeing their clear plan to utilize him.

“You know how he is with ball so he’s breaking down every single clip. The first one was like seven minutes and then he sent another one that was probably another two minutes where he’s just going through everything and talking about it. I thought he took that job to be on TV for a minute when I was watching it. It just shows how much ball means to him and how much of a priority I was for him.” Being from Northern California, Adams is excited to get back to the West Coast and be closer to friends and family at this stage of his career. “Well, obviously going to the Raiders after leaving Green Bay was what I thought was a storybook [ending] at that time. It was an amazing opportunity but being from California, coming back, being really close to home, having my family in my backyard and a lot of friends that are in the area… having my support system. I’m a really simple dude. My family and friends mean a lot to me so being able to have them have easy access to me out here, it’s a good feeling for me just knowing I get to have that support, keep it real tight and stay close to family.”

Seahawks

After not being able to agree on an extension with former QB Geno Smith, the Seahawks added QB Sam Darnold in free agency for over $100 million for three seasons. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald believes Darnold is yet to play his best football and thinks he is among the best at operating an offense.

“I think Sam’s best days are ahead of him, and I think you’ve seen that through the course of his career,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “How he’s able to grow as a player. Talking with some are defensive guys, we felt him out there. When you play quarterbacks, or a quarterback is on your team, you want to feel them in the game. And you definitely feel Sam’s presence and poise, competitiveness, accuracy, like the downfield threat, that’s definitely a part of it. And then being able to run the show, too, operationally; Sam can do it with the best of them as well.”