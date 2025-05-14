NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Johnathan Hankins, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals fifth-round CB Denzel Burke attended Ohio State but grew up in Arizona and attended Cardinals games as a fan, watching legendary WR Larry Fitzgerald.

“Now,” Burke said, via the team website. “I have a chance to be on the field. Not everything is going to be perfect. It’s about how you respond, and I feel I responded great. … You have to have amnesia, especially playing corner, and especially playing in the NFL.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay introduced WR Davante Adams to his new teammates in Los Angeles by showing them a highlight reel from Adams’ career thus far.

“Glad to be able to have Davante Adams,” McVay said in the meeting, which the Rams posted on social media. “Guy’s got a lot of respect, he’s earned it with the way he works over the course of his career, it’s always cool to be able to see some of the cool shit guys have put on tape. Looking forward to being able to see you guys partner up with Tae. Up top, recognizing man coverage, you can appreciate it from this angle,” McVay said. “The over the shoulder, but when you see it from the end zone, talking about being able to win, iso, sideline awareness.”

“We’re not done yet, we’ve got a couple more,” McVay continued. “One of the things that guys have seen about Davante. You can tell he was a hooper, can get parallel, can work edges on people, these are the things you love to be able to see. Isolation fades. This is going to make us better collectively on both sides, being able to add a great player like Davante Adams, and he’s got the ability to finish and make plays. Very excited to add him, more importantly, because of the person he is. But he is a total G on the field. Give it up for Davante Adams.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DT Johnathan Hankins talked about heading into his thirteenth NFL season after re-signing with Seattle..

“Being here last year, the success we had, the group we had defensively, and now we have D-Law (DeMarcus Lawrence) here, and some more key guys—we drafted a D-tackle—I just feel comfortable here,” Hankins said, via the team website. “I like it here. Everything made sense. To be able to still be playing in Year 13, and obviously the organization wanted me back, so it just made sense.”

“This guy is a heck of a player,” Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said when asked about the team re-signing Hankins. “We’re excited to get him back. I wouldn’t say it’s a major void because we have guys that can play in the A gap, but, yeah, when you watch tape last year, he played some pretty dang good football for us. Excited to get him back.”

“Oh man, he’s a monster,” Hankins said of DE DeMarcus Lawrence. “He’s a guy who can stop the run, obviously get after the quarterback, and just overall a great person, great man, and great leader. He definitely adds value to our team. It’s exciting to be healthy enough to still go out there, but also passionate enough that I can still go out there and play, it’s a blessing. At this point I kind of just go year to year, because you never know what can really happen. But just talking to AD and Mike, they always stayed in contact and said that if everything worked out, there’s a chance I could come back, and now I’m here. I think we can be one of the best (defenses). I think we were close to being the best last year… I think we’re going to have a much better season than we did last year, even though last season was pretty good.”

The Seahawks signed Hankins to a one-year contract with the team worth $2.115 million, with $350,000 guaranteed. (OTC)