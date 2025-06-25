NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Trey Benson, Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall is motivated by the contract QB Brock Purdy has received and says he is learning more about his quarterback every day this offseason.

“It’s super motivating for everybody, I feel like,” Pearsall said of Purdy‘s contract, via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. “But it’s also something that he’s deserved and worked through, you know. Just seeing his story … becoming the last pick in the draft all the way to being where he’s at now, and seeing the tremendous jump that he’s made. It’s super inspiring to everybody, really, and we’re just all proud of him and we’ve got his back just as much as he’s got our back.”

“As far as building a relationship with him, like, personally just off the field stuff, communicating in the locker room, just enjoying each other, man,” Pearsall said of Purdy. “It’s natural, it’s never anything I even think about or force. I’m constantly learning new things about Brock being around him more. I think what makes Brock special is that he’s the same person no matter what. It’s almost like I kind of knew a side of Brock when I seen him from afar being in college and watching him because he doesn’t change. I think everybody in the building feels comfortable and feels the same way about Brock just because of the way he carries himself. He’s about his business and I really respect that.”

Cardinals

Cardinals RB Trey Benson is hoping to get more touches as a complement to veteran RB James Conner and said that there is no reason the team can’t have two RB1’s now that his rookie woes are behind him.

“I feel like I’ll get more opportunities and help James out more,” Benson told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman. “I feel like we can have two RB1s on this team, and that’s my mindset this year is two RB1s. It was my rookie year and the defenses, the whole NFL, is just way quicker than college. I think that’s what it was, and my mind was just racing. I only played two years of college, so that was basically my third year of playing for real. I just needed to be more decisive. I was thinking too much at the beginning of the season trying to hit the home run every time. It helped with James being in my ear telling me, ‘Just take what I can get,’ take what they give me and just be a better runner.”

“He’s one of the best runners I’ve ever seen, and I feel like the people in the media don’t give him credit,” Benson said regarding Conner. “He’s one of the top running backs in the league — he’s top five to me — and I’m always telling him that. He proves it each and every day.”

“He’s worked unbelievably this offseason,” Conner said of Benson. “Showed up every single day, working out together and yeah, he wants it. He wants it bad. That’s because he knows the type of player he can be. We all know that.” Rams Earlier this offseason, new Rams WR Davante Adams said he feels rejuvenated as he’s made the switch from the Jets to Los Angeles. Rams HC Sean McVay talked about how much those comments meant to him, and the difference the veteran receiver has made in his short time with the team. “For Davante to say that, that means the world to me because of the respect and admiration I have for him as a person, as a player,” McVay said, via the team’s YouTube. “Really glad he’s in our locker room. He’s made a tremendous impact already. I think he feels appreciated and I know the guys feel appreciated by the way he moves and the way he’s pouring into guys and just being a great teammate himself.”