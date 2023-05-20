NFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DC Steve Wilks confirmed the plan is for CB Isaiah Oliver to get the first crack at the starting nickel corner job after the team was unable to re-sign Jimmie Ward, who elected to sign with the Texans in order to move back to his natural position of safety.

“When that didn’t happen, we wanted to make sure that we sort of got the best nickel in free agency, and that’s what we went out and did,” Wilks said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “So I’m excited about Oliver. He’s long, he’s physical, can tackle, can cover. He’s going to be a good blitzer for us, everything that we do within this defense.”