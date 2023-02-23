NFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Lions, Packers

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said he had a “great talk” with WR DeAndre Hopkins, who has a potential out in his contract this offseason, but mentioned they are in the “very early stages” of roster building.

“I had a great talk with D-Hop a couple weeks ago,” Ossenfort said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “I explained to him what my philosophy was. It was a great conversation. D-Hop has been a great player in this league for a long time. I’m excited to work with him. I think any roster decisions like that, we are in the very early stages right now.”

Ossenfort is aware of Hopkins’ abilities after his previous teams competed against him and he’s “excited” to have the receiver in Arizona.

“From afar, I’ve had to compete against — not me personally, but I’ve (worked) for teams that have to compete against D-Hop, I know what a problem and a stress he puts on defenses. I’m excited to have D-Hop on the team. Whether it’s D-Hop’s situation or anyone’s situation, we are in the stages of evaluating that.”

Lions

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy notes quarterback might not be as high of a priority for the Lions as outside observers think, as the team really likes what QB Jared Goff did in 2022. He didn’t rule out the idea of a developmental quarterback though.

Packers

Xuan Thai of ESPN writes Sky Cave Retreats’ owner Scott Berman indicated Packers QB Aaron Rodgers left their southern Oregon facility on Wednesday.

left their southern Oregon facility on Wednesday. When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on February 14, Rodgers said he planned on spending four days and four nights isolated in darkness to discover a “better sense of where I’m at in my life.”