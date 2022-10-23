NFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Lions, Packers

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins feels like Thursday’s game was a success after recording 10 receptions for 103 yards following his six-game suspension.

“I spent a lot of time in the offseason preparing for this moment,” Hopkins said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “Obviously I knew what I was up against, being out six games. Today was a success. The main goal is to win. If I had 10 catches for 10 yards, if we would’ve won the game I’d still be ecstatic.”

Hopkins added that his body felt great after the game and he could’ve played at least two more quarters.