NFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Lions, Packers

Cardinals
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins feels like Thursday’s game was a success after recording 10 receptions for 103 yards following his six-game suspension.
“I spent a lot of time in the offseason preparing for this moment,” Hopkins said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “Obviously I knew what I was up against, being out six games. Today was a success. The main goal is to win. If I had 10 catches for 10 yards, if we would’ve won the game I’d still be ecstatic.”
Hopkins added that his body felt great after the game and he could’ve played at least two more quarters.
“I feel great,” Hopkins said. “I feel like I could’ve played another two quarters, another three quarters if I needed to. Today was a good day for my body.”
As for Arizona’s offense finishing with 326 yards, HC Kliff Kingsbury said their performance wasn’t totally up to standard and they must execute better in the red zone.
“Not to our standard obviously, but I thought we started well,” Kingsbury said. “We’ve got to be able to finish in the red zone, but just some execution and stuff that we can’t have happen — burning timeouts, the ball on the ground, snaps and things of that nature. It’s just got to get better.”
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell has not lost confidence but is still upset following their loss to the Cowboys in Week 7: “I’m frustrated from losing, just like I was last year.” (Eric Woodyard)
- The Lions benched DT Michael Brockers and made him a healthy scratch, per Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, as they got other linemen healthy and Brockers’ snap count had already been decreasing.
Packers
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers had planned to move OL Elgton Jenkins from right tackle to left guard for Week 7’s game, but the injury to LT David Bakhtiari complicated matters.
- Still, Green Bay went ahead with the change, moving Jenkins to the left side, G Jon Runyan to the right, inserting OT Yosh Nijman on the right side and replacing Bakhtiari at left tackle with fourth-round OL Zach Tom. (Ryan Wood)
