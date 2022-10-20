NFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is excited about WR DeAndre Hopkins‘ return from a knee injury and suspension for Week 7’s Thursday Night game.

“His energy, man, it seems like every time you see him on the field … there is a reason why he’s the best,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. Hopkins said helping correct Arizona’s offensive struggles won’t be all up to him and pointed out that other receivers contributed mightily last season while defenses focused on him. “One person can’t go out and win a game, but it does help having someone like myself out there who can dictate how defenses play us,” Hopkins said. “Last year was a great example of that and me not having a game over 100 yards, a lot of people saw it of me having a down year. I look at it as a productive year because I got a lot of guys open. There are a lot of things that go into a football game more than just fantasy stats or yards.” Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is hopeful that Hopkins can provide a “spark” for their offense. “I hope that he can provide just a spark,” Kingsbury said. “The way he competes and his play making, his after-the-catch stuff, he’s a guy you get it close to him he’s going to make a play on the ball.” Kingsbury added that WR Marquise Brown will miss at least a month. Kingsbury said he still didn’t have the official prognosis on Brown’s foot injury. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams OL Coleman Shelton is eligible to return in Week 10 against the Cardinals but it might be a little longer than that as he recuperates a high ankle sprain. Rams S Jordan Fuller could be back for that, however. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

NFL owners are expected to ratify their proposed agreement on dividing payment of the NFL's $790 million settlement with the city of St. Louis over its lawsuit regarding the Rams' relocation. (Mark Maske)

Rams owner Stan Kroenke will foot $571 million of that, with the other owners splitting the rest.

Seahawks

Seahawks’ fifth-round CB Tariq Woolen recalled being interviewed by HC Pete Carroll at the 2022 Senior Bowl and going over plays.

“He seen me and he started smiling,” Woolen said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “And from there I started smiling, too. And then we just sat down and they just showed plays and he was just asking ‘how did I learn how to play back shoulders, why did I do this on certain plays’ and I told them, and he was like ‘OK, OK.’”

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt mentioned that Woolen was “impressive” during the interview process and pointed out that he was new to playing the cornerback role after converting from wide receiver in college.

“Polite kid, laid back,” Hurtt said. “The first thing you say when you see him is ‘that’s a pretty damn big corner.’ He was impressive going through the interview process. You were curious because he was pretty new to the position (switching in 2020) and with his football IQ and all that stuff. But he was an impressive kid.”

Although Woolen said he’s somewhat surprised by his quick development in the NFL, he knew that working hard at the professional level was important toward earning a role.

“Honestly no, but yeah at the same time, I knew that hard work never goes unnoticed. You just keep putting in work, keep doing what you are doing and willing to get better and something great is going to happen,” said Woolen.