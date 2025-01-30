NFC Notes: Deion Sanders, Xavier McKinney On Giants Exit, Commanders, Cowboys

Commanders

Commanders RG Samuel Cosmi revealed he will undergo surgery on Tuesday for his torn ACL. (John Keim)

revealed he will undergo surgery on Tuesday for his torn ACL. (John Keim) Washington WR Noah Brown wants to return to the team in free agency and says he feels good after working back from injury: “I just haven’t been cleared for contact yet, but I don’t need to be for a while.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

wants to return to the team in free agency and says he feels good after working back from injury: “I just haven’t been cleared for contact yet, but I don’t need to be for a while.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Commanders TE Zach Ertz said he isn’t retiring and wants to keep playing because he and QB Jayden Daniels are just “scratching the surface” of what they are capable of doing. (JP Finlay)

said he isn’t retiring and wants to keep playing because he and QB are just “scratching the surface” of what they are capable of doing. (JP Finlay) Backup QB Marcus Mariota would welcome a return in 2025: “I love it here. It’s such a great environment…. It’s hard to pass something like this up but you don’t want to close any doors.” (Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplayed his conversation with Colorado HC Deion Sanders after the team officially announced the hiring of OC Brian Schottenheimer as head coach.

“Just a conversation about the team, and about where he is, and his boys, conversation with his boys, that type of conversation,” Jones said. “I’ve said I’ve talked to a lot of coaches, and Deion has a job.”

“I think the world of Michael Irvin, I think everybody knows that,” Jones added on the critical comments made by the Hall of Fame receiver regarding Schottenheimer’s hiring.

Giants

Packers S Xavier McKinney signed on with Green Bay last offseason after his time with the Giants, achieving career year with eight interceptions. He reflected on how New York elected against re-signing as a free agent.

“I could tell they didn’t really want me there,” McKinney said, via GiantsWire. “I kind of knew that but for me, it was like I’ve still got to play well and I still have got to do the best I can for this team right now. I was still with the team and I was still all in but I could kind of tell the direction they were going.”

New York has allowed several key players to leave the team, including Saquon Barkley, Leonard Williams, Julian Love, and McKinney. When asked about how the Giants have let players walk, McKinney responded the Giants go about the business their own way.

“That’s my old team,” McKinney said. “They go about their business a certain way and they feel like how they do things is the right way. Ultimately, that’s how they feel. I can’t do anything but respect it and wish them the best of luck. That’s really all I can do.”