NFC Notes: DeMarvion Overshown, Howie Roseman, Malachi Fields, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown missed time last season because of a serious knee injury. Overshown says he is feeling great going into 2026 and like he has “brand new” knees.

“I got the best knees in the NFL if you ask me,” Overshown said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “They’re brand new. Technology these days is crazy, so I feel great. The fact that I’m healthy going into the season, going into training camp, you can expect a lot from me.”

Overshown has been eager to be the Cowboys’ Mike linebacker and is excited to wear the green dot as their defense’s signal caller.

“That (middle linebacker) role fits me,” Overshown said. “People look at me as a mike (linebacker). … I’ve been wanting to be the mike since my rookie year. I felt like there was going to come a time where I wore the (captain) C on my chest and I had the green dot. Now I got it, so I’m excited.”

As for entering the final year of his rookie contract, Overshown is only focused on playing well.

“I’m not even worried about that, to be honest,” Overshown said. “I got to play football. I’m going to get paid if I play good football.”

Eagles

The Eagles and Rams made headlines on the same day, with Philadelphia sending WR A.J. Brown to the Patriots, only to be overshadowed by Los Angeles acquiring Myles Garrett . Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites general managers around the league who think GM Howie Roseman will be even more empowered to make moves after the Rams’ activity, and an “arms race” could be ahead.

to the Patriots, only to be overshadowed by Los Angeles acquiring . Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites general managers around the league who think GM will be even more empowered to make moves after the Rams’ activity, and an “arms race” could be ahead. One anonymous general manager told La Canfora who doesn’t think Roseman is done: “Howie’s not going to sit on his hands, I can promise you that.”

Another general manager said Philadelphia was interested in Garrett, and missing out on the star edge rusher should light a fire under Roseman: “You know Howie. He wanted Garrett. He’s really tight with (Browns GM) Andrew Berry. That’s his guy… This is just going to light even more of a fire under him.”

Giants

The Giants added first-round OL Francis Mauigoa and third-round WR Malachi Fields in the 2026 NFL Draft. When asked about his first impressions of both players, HC John Harbaugh said Mauigao looked “natural at guard,” and Fields proved to be a playmaker.

“Great, great. I mean, Sisi was just fantastic. He took pretty much every rep. Looked like a natural at guard. Sometimes things happen a little quicker. You got to get out of your stance a little quicker. We’ll see when the pads come on. That will be another thing for him. To see him playing at guard for the first time, I thought he did really good (indiscernible). (Colton) Hood, loved him in press. He was at press corner. He was playing press out there with the other corners. He looked really good. You saw him make a couple of plays. How about the interception in two minute? That was a nice play. He was good. He was good and diligent the whole time. Malachi, a bunch of plays. Did you see him on the slants today? He made every catch yesterday. Made one high catch over the top of the corner one time. Happy with all those guys,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s official site.

As for Fields’ ability as a blocker, Harbaugh said he has a good background from his time at Notre Dame, but also reiterated how he was impressed by the receiver’s route running.

“You’re a run game guy, I see. You ask about wide receivers blocking, and he was. He was a blocker. I mean, look at him. He better be. He’s got no excuse not to be. He was at Notre Dame, and that’s how Coach does it there. Marcus (Freeman) has got those guys playing physical. How about on the slants today? You saw him cross the corner’s face on three or four slants today. Real strong. So it’s a good start for him,” Harbaugh said.