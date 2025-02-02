NFC Notes: Dennis Allen, Dallas Turner, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ recently hired DC Dennis Allen said they want to build an “attacking” defense: “We want to take the fight to the offense… [A defense] you come to expect from the Chicago Bears.” (Scott Bair)

The Bears are expected to interview Tulane OL coach Dan Roushar for their OL opening on Friday, per the Bernstein & Harris Show.

for their OL opening on Friday, per the Bernstein & Harris Show. Matt Zenitz reports that the Bears are interviewing Florida’s Gerald Chatman for their defensive line coach opening.

for their defensive line coach opening. Brad Biggs reports that the Bears will retain TE coach Jim Dray.

Lions

Lions RB Sione Vaki has learned from RB Craig Reynolds after being buried at the bottom of the depth chart and waiting for his opportunities to come.

“When it comes to Craig … I really learned that when it comes to special teams have a role but when they call your number, be ready and go above and beyond what they ask you for,” Vaki said, via the team’s website. “Overall, I’m grateful for everything that happened this year. Just excited for next year.”

Vaki is happy to make his mark on special teams but added that he wants to improve his game in all three phases of the game. Vaki was a converted collegiate safety and switched to running back after being drafted by Detroit.

“Being able to understand the game and every detail that goes along with it. Situation ball, down and distance and things like that,” he said. “Being able to study film and understand how to study film. All those small things I learned throughout the year is really going to help me for Year 2. I want to come back poised and calm and ready for any challenge. Prepared. Understanding it’s going to be hard, but knowing I’ve been through the situation before. Really just trying to contribute to the team. Whether it being trying to be on offense or just balling out on special teams. Whatever that role is.”

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has put together a 34-17 record as general manager since landing the job in 2022. He’s done so by bringing in strong free-agent signings, only having players he’s drafted accumulate 107 starts in three years.

“I’m really confident with how our group has grown and evolved over those years,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “[From] a first-time GM, I think there were things that I’ve grown at as a leader, as an ability to kind of understand the information that I’m being given. When to press buttons and say, ‘This needs to be different.’ Or when to kind of sit back and take other people’s input. I think I’ve grown just kind of exponentially in that regard and I’m excited about this draft.”

Vikings LB Dallas Turner understood he was joining a veteran locker room when he was selected as the team’s first-round pick in last year’s draft.

“I understood the veteran locker room I was coming into and my job was just be a rookie and be a sponge,” Turner said.

Turner only played in 26.8 percent of defensive snaps last season. Adofo-Mensah acknowledged they can’t always have “instant gratification” on young players.

“I know the world is such where everybody wants instant gratification today and tomorrow,” Adofo-Mensah said. “And that’s not how the good teams are built. They address wants before they are wants. You try and find unique opportunities when you can.”