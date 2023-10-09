NFC Notes: Dennis Allen, Frank Reich, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers DL Mike Greene was fined $4,170 for a hit on a quarterback from Week 4.

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich had some words of advice for his team following yet another loss on the season.

“Keep fighting to get better and know that it’s going to make an impact, it’s going to make an impact this year, tomorrow, and future days,” Reich said, via the team website. “We have a great group of veteran leaders and listen, I don’t feel sorry for any of us, right? But I feel bad that we’re here. So these guys are working hard, making sacrifices, and you want to win for a lot of reasons, but you want to win for these guys, these leaders in the locker room. And I believe that will happen. I don’t know when, but I believe that we will keep working towards that. I believe we have the players to do it. I believe we have the coaches to do it. And that’s why you fight and scratch and claw every day because you believe that and, I will never waver in that.”

Reich on OL Chandler Zavala , who was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a neck injury: “It was scary. We got out there and he wasn’t moving a lot…after a few minutes, I saw his arm moving.” (Darin Gantt)

, who was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a neck injury: “It was scary. We got out there and he wasn’t moving a lot…after a few minutes, I saw his arm moving.” (Darin Gantt) Reich says there was no point when he considered making a change at QB from Bryce Young . (Gantt)

. (Gantt) As for LB Brian Burns, Reich referred to him as a winner, adding: “He deserves better.” (Joe Person)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen following the win over the Patriots: “This is what I want our team to look like.” (Tina Howell)

following the win over the Patriots: “This is what I want our team to look like.” (Tina Howell) Saints RB Alvin Kamara spoke about OC Pete Carmichael following the game: “It was good to see Pete (Carmichael) out there having fun. It’s like he took a breath and exhaled.” (Rod Walker)