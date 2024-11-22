NFC Notes: Deommodore Lenoir, Darius Robinson, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals

49ers

The 49ers signed CB Deommodore Lenoir to a five-year, $89 million contract with $15.5 million in guarantees including a $13 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $2.2 million, $1.17 million, $1.22 million, $16.1 million, $16.145 million and $16.915 million. (Over The Cap)

to a five-year, $89 million contract with $15.5 million in guarantees including a $13 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $2.2 million, $1.17 million, $1.22 million, $16.1 million, $16.145 million and $16.915 million. (Over The Cap) The contract has option bonuses from 2025 to 2030 totaling another $21 million and per-game roster bonuses up to $750k from 2025 to 2029. There are also two void years in 2030 and 2031 for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

Cardinals

Cardinals’ rookie DE Darius Robinson has yet to make his NFL debut after being activated from injured reserve last month. He’s taking things “one day at a time” and studying areas he can improve in practice.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Robinson said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Just excited for the meeting later to watch the tape with my coaches and see where I can get better at from today’s practice.”

Robinson was aware his calf injury would take “a little long” to recover from and is excited to be back at practice.

“All I knew was I had time to get better,” Robinson said. “It was a little long, but we knew what it was. So, just excited for this moment because I really cherish it more than ever because it was taken away from me for so long. So super excited to be back out there.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon reiterated how Robinson is working hard to return from his injury.

“It’s been a long time,” Gannon said. “He’s had a tough road. He had a tough injury and he’s working his tail off to get back out there. He wants to get back out there. He had a good week last week to return to play. All those [medical] people did a good job with him, so we’ll take it one day at a time.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is doing a better job of protecting the football in 2024 as he’s only thrown three interceptions entering week 12.

“Taking care of the football is something that’s kind of a non-negotiable,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “It’s something you have to do when you play this position. You want to play it at a high level. (If) you want to be who you want to be in this league and go where you want to go, you have to take care of the football. I understand that if I’m giving the ball away I’m putting my team at a disadvantage.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said he fully trusts Murray to make the correct decisions and has confidence in him when the game is on the line.

“He knows that the ball is a winning stat and there’s times that he probably wants to try to thread it a little bit but understands when to pick and choose his spots,” Gannon said. “I think he’s done a phenomenal job with that and there are a lot of times throughout the game where you could say we like to put it in the quarterback’s hands, and you trust him to make the right decision for that point in the game, ‘This is something you can’t do.’ There’s never typically times where I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I hated that decision.'”