NFC Rumors: Derek Barnett, Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders DE Chase Young addressed trade speculation and said that his primary focus is on the team’s game against the Eagles.

“I don’t think about it at all. I’m just focused on the Eagles. My name’s been popping up since I’ve been here, regardless of a trade. I ain’t tripping about nothing,” Young said, via PFT.

Regarding chatter of the Commanders being sellers ahead of the trade deadline, HC Ron Rivera said he’s addressed the situation with the team and feels it is all speculation until talks get serious: “The biggest thing I explain to them is we have no idea what everyone else is thinking. People are reaching out but nothing matters until it gets serious. All this is speculation. No one knows what is happening,” per John Keim.

Seth Walder reports the Commanders are hiring former Jaguars Vice President of Football Analytics Eugene Shen as their new Senior Vice President of Football Strategy.

When asked about wanting the ball more frequently, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he just wants to help the team win and use his abilities: “I have to make it clear, I’m not stingy. I’m here to help. I don’t necessarily think you take anyone in the first round and not have them help the team. That’s point-blank period. Just let me do what I can do to provide for this team. I know all my brothers in the locker room know I got their back. And I say that confidently,” per Jon Machota.

McCarthy said OT Tyron Smith (neck) had a "flare up" and they'll see how he feels on SAturday: "He took all of the reps in the walkthrough. It was kind of a flare up of an old injury. We'll see how he feels tomorrow, but he's definitely made a lot of progress from yesterday to today," per Ed Werder.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Eagles are open to trading EDGE Derek Barnett .

. Breer believes Barnett could be a “decent addition” for a team in need of edge rusher help.

Breer says a “big swing” for someone like Broncos CB Patrick Surtain is possible. Denver is reportedly reluctant to move Surtain and would ask a lot to move him.

Breer also mentions Broncos' LB Josey Jewell and Vikings LB Jordan Hicks as two veteran linebackers who could be of interest to the Eagles.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they feel "really good" about recently acquired S Kevin Byard in their system: "We feel really good where he is. I won't give away any information of how much he's going to play or anything like that. I just think that's not — I don't want to tell the Commanders anything, right? But we feel like he's had a great week of practice," via Zach Berman.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown's message to Byard was for him to "get up to speed" and is confident the safety won't have ay trouble adapting: "I told him, 'You're a winner now. Things are done different around here. But enjoy it and just get up to speed.' He's a great player. He won't have no trouble to adapt," per Josh Tolentino.

As for their upcoming game against the Commanders, Brown said they don't expect a roll-over game: "I'm expecting a heavyweight battle. I'm not going there thinking we are just going to roll over these guys. No – We've got to come to work. "It's a division game. We don't take it slightly. We've got to put our hard hat on." (Tolentino)

Sirianni said there’s no question about Jalen Hurts‘ (knee) availability for Week 8: “He’s tough as heck, right? He’s going to fight through any bumps and bruises that he has. As far as his game status and his practice status, he’s been full, and his game status is not in question.” (Berman)