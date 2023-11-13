NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Adam Schefter reports that the Buccaneers’ training staff checked Baker Mayfield ’s thumb and discovered there with no issues. He is not expected to miss practice and will be ready to start next Sunday against the 49ers.

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct and LB

Joe Tryon was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Falcons

Falcons CB Dee Alford was fined $4,853 for unnecessary roughness stemming from last week.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said there’s no quarterback controversy in New Orleans after QB Jameis Winston tossed two touchdown passes in relief of QB Derek Carr in a comeback attempt that came up short — due in part to Winston also throwing two interceptions.

“We’re not in a competition there,” Allen said via USA Today’s John Sigler. “Derek Carr is our starting quarterback.”