Falcons Re-Sign OT Brandon Parker

The Atlanta Falcons announced they re-signed OT Brandon Parker to a contract extension on Thursday.

Parker, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career in 2022 when he agreed to re-sign with Las Vegas on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Parker signed another one-year deal with the team for the 2023 season but was released coming out of the preseason and later joined the practice squad.

He joined the Niners back in March of last year and signed back with the team after being among their final roster cuts coming out of camp, but they released him a week later. The Falcons signed him to a one-year deal in September but didn’t appear in any games.

In 2023, Parker appeared in five games for the Raiders, making one start for them.