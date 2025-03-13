Saints Signing CB Isaac Yiadom To Three-Year Contract

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Saints are signing former 49ers CB Isaac Yiadom to a three-year contract.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth $9 million with a maximum value of $10.5 million and $4.86 million guaranteed.

Yiadom, 29, was a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $761,516.

Yiadom was traded to the Giants at the start of the 2020 season for a 2021 seventh-round pick. From there, he was then traded again to the Packers for CB Josh Jackson.

The Texans signed him to a contract in March 2022 before moving on from him. He later caught on with the Saints in December and returned to New Orleans on a one-year contract in 2023.

Yiadom signed a one-year deal with the 49ers for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Yiadom appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers, recording 46 total tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and six pass deflections.